Duo charged with breaching stay-home notice requirements

Two men were charged in court on Friday with breaching their stay-home notice (SHN) requirements and thereby exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

On April 30, Thanasegaran Elancharan, 26, and Yeo Ee Kai, 25, arrived in Singapore from the Dominican Republic and were served with SHNs for the period of April 30 to May 21.

The two Singaporeans were each informed by an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer that they were not allowed to leave their individual rooms in a dedicated facility or have visitors for the duration of their SHNs.

They were subsequently taken to the same dedicated facility in Orchard Road and assigned different rooms to serve their SHNs.

On May 11, Thanasegaran allegedly left his room on several occasions and was found loitering along the common corridor without wearing a face mask.

The two men also allegedly agreed for Thanasegaran to visit Yeo in the latter's room. Yeo allegedly allowed him to enter his room, with Thanasegaran remaining there for about 11/2 hours.

Yeo will be appearing in court again on Sept 10, and Thanasegaran on Sept 30.

Those who breach SHN requirements are liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act, the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020, or both.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

Those found not wearing a mask or not wearing a mask properly outside their place of residence are liable to prosecution under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020. On conviction, first-time offenders are liable to be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

Members of the public with information on anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements can report it to the ICA on its website or call 6812-5555.