Drug to help smokers quit habit suspended

A drug prescribed to smokers to help them quit the habit has been suspended from distribution here after cancer-causing agents called nitrosamines were found in the pills.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) yesterday said it was alerted in May to the presence of nitrosamine impurities in Champix by drug manufacturer Pfizer. It suspended distribution in June as a precaution, adding that the potential risk of nitrosamines has been linked with long-term exposure.

"The potential risk to patients is low, as patients who are prescribed Champix would generally be given the medicine on a short-term basis," said HSA.

The drug is usually prescribed for a period of up to 24 weeks.

HSA advises patients already on Champix to continue taking it as prescribed by their doctors, as stopping it abruptly may disrupt the programme they are on to quit smoking. "Patients are encouraged to consult their doctors if they have any concerns relating to the use of Champix tablets or if there may be a need to change to an alternative therapy," it said.

Alternatives include nicotine-replacement therapies in the form of chewable gum, lozenges and patches. These are available at the pharmacies or from a doctor, it added.

The authority also said it is working with Pfizer on the impurities. "As this is a newly discovered nitrosamine impurity, there is continuing review on the acceptable limit of this impurity among international regulators and the company," it said. "Nitrosamines were not expected to be generated during manufacturing and, hence, testing for them routinely was not part of the testing parameters."

The HSA said that as part of regulations, "companies are required to test new batches of products for the impurities if they have been assessed to be at risk of contamination".

Separately, Pfizer announced last month it was recalling all lots of the medicine in the US.