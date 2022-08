If you are thinking of dropping your guard and hoping to catch Covid-19 just to "get it over with" and "enjoy" the resultant immunity, you should think again, say experts.

After multiple waves of Covid-19 infections here, six in 10 residents are thought to have contracted the coronavirus at least once, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Monday, adding that those who had a recent infection are less likely to get infected now.