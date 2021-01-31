Coronavirus Variants/tighter measures

Don't let new variants deter you from getting vaccinated: Experts

  • Published
    37 min ago
New variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 have recently caused some concern that they may evade the immune response induced by existing vaccines, but there is no evidence yet of this occurring, said experts here, urging people not to hesitate over getting vaccinated.

"Existing vaccines work against the virus variants circulating in the community, so people should continue to step up to receive the vaccine," said Professor Benjamin Seet, deputy group chief executive for education and research at the National Healthcare Group and a member of the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 31, 2021, with the headline 'Don't let new variants deter you from getting vaccinated: Experts'.
