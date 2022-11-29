Doctors to be trained from 2023 to improve care for patients’ well-being outside hospital setting

SINGAPORE - As Singapore’s population ages and chronic diseases become more common, general practitioners will get training from 2023 to improve care for patients’ social, mental and physical well-being outside the hospital setting.

SingHealth Community Hospitals is discussing with professional bodies – the College of Family Physicians Singapore and the Academy of Medicine, Singapore – to introduce this into their overall programmes, said Associate Professor Lee Kheng Hock, deputy chief executive of education and community partnerships at SingHealth Community Hospitals, on Tuesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural First Asia Pacific Social Prescribing Conference.

This push for a social and physical environment that supports health, also known as social prescription, follows the nation’s Healthier SG preventive care strategy announced in September.

Said Prof Lee: “Patients in community hospitals with the greatest challenges tend to be those that have the toughest social determinants of health.

“They live alone, their housing conditions are not ideal, they don’t have access to food, they are in financial difficulties... So we realise that even if we do our best, the outcome is not satisfactory and the next time we see them, their condition will have deteriorated significantly.”

Speaking at the conference at the Singapore General Hospital Campus, Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee noted that social prescription plays a key role in making it easier for people to sustain their health.

He said: “Social prescribing complements healthcare in institutional settings by connecting residents to local, non-clinical social programmes such as group exercise programmes, community gardening or smoking cessation programmes.

“This helps them lead a healthier lifestyle and benefit from stronger community support and addresses social issues early on before they lead to worsening health.”

The conference featured more than 20 overseas and local experts from organisations, such as the World Health Organisation and Britain’s National Health Service, and was attended by close to 1,000 people.

On Tuesday, Mr Lee also officially launched the SingHealth Community Hospitals Office of Learning (School) to train health, social and community care workers.

Among those trained under programmes by School, which was formed in 2019, is former magazine editor Caral Goh, who left her job to pursue her passion for helping patients.

“Before (training), organising activities was just a pastime. But now I’ve learnt that the well-being of the patient is not just within the hospital, but goes beyond discharge and extends to the home and into the community,” said the 45-year-old part-time patient activity coordinator at Sengkang Community Hospital.