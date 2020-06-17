Doctors in Singapore eager for full results of drug trial that promises to cut Covid-19 deaths

SINGAPORE - Infectious diseases doctors in Singapore are eagerly awaiting the full results of a British study that indicates an old and cheap steroid drug can cut Covid-19 deaths by a third.

Early indications suggest that dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory medication that has been around since the 1960s, could significantly reduce the mortality rate of Covid-19 patients.

A team from Oxford University had given the drug to 2,000 patients and compared their outcomes with those of 4,000 patients who were not given the drug.

The risk of death for patients on ventilators, which is used to help them breathe, was cut from 40 per cent to 28 per cent after they were put on the steroid for 10 days.

The team's chief investigator, Professor Peter Horby, said: "This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality - and it reduces it significantly. It's a major breakthrough."

The team said it was particularly effective for those who are seriously ill, and claim it can save the life of one out of eight patients on ventilators, and one out of 20 to 25 who need to be given oxygen.

However, it does not help patients who do not have difficulty breathing.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said there is "biological plausibility" that the drug can help seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

He said it "only appears to work on those who are more ill, which is consistent with its mechanism of action of suppressing the immune system. In many cases, the deterioration in Covid-19 is due to immune system overdrive."

Dr Asok Kurup, who chairs the Academy of Medicine's Chapter of Infectious Disease Physicians, said: "Yes, it's indeed very promising being the first agent to show an effect on reducing mortality."

Dr Kurup added that it is also very cost-effective "but we are waiting for more details of the study and will be making recommendations locally".

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases expert at the National University Hospital said Prof Horby "leads a strong team".

He said: "We have been afraid to use it because of the risk of secondary infections, but I think this will give intensivists (specialist doctors working in intensive care) a lot of confidence to use it in the critically ill or even those needing supplemental oxygen."

Furthermore, Prof Fisher said the dose needed is just 6mg, "so it is working by immune suppression but the dose is not massive".

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it is looking forward to the full data analysis in the coming days, as the researchers have only shared initial insights about the results of the trial.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with Covid-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support."