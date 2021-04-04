Doctors' and insurers' associations will work together for 'good outcomes'

The associations representing doctors and insurance providers here say they will work with each other to ensure good outcomes on the issue of Integrated Shield Plan (IP) financing, after the Health Ministry said it had stepped in to helm talks following a war of words over the issue.

Reached yesterday, the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) said the various stakeholders need to hold honest, sometimes painful, discussions on the existing problems, potential solutions and the trade-offs required, a point it had made in a statement on Friday.

The SMA spokesman also highlighted that like-minded people from all industries should be aligned in protecting patients' interests, adding that "there has to be mutual trust, and we will all have to work together to build a sustainable healthcare system, support a robust subsidised system, and a fair private practice".

Meanwhile, the Life Insurance Association (LIA) Singapore said that it looks forward to the collaboration among all parties with the formalisation of a trilateral committee led by the Health Ministry.

"Ensuring accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare for Singaporeans remains the LIA's foremost priority," a spokesman for LIA Singapore said.

"Open and constructive dialogue is essential in addressing IP-related issues and refining how the Health Insurance Task Force recommendations are implemented."

Choo Yun Ting