Doc, will I get breast cancer?

Q: I have been told that mammograms can screen for breast cancer. Are they always accurate?

No, not always. Especially for younger women, mammograms can be inaccurate if they have dense breast tissue. If you are under 50 years old, are known to have dense breast tissue and feel a lump in your breast, I would recommend that you do a mammogram as well as a breast ultrasound. A mammogram is still a reliable, easy and relatively inexpensive screening tool, as it can detect cancerous lumps before they can be felt by hand.

Q: What are the chances of getting breast cancer? I have heard that the bigger your breast, the higher the chance of getting it.

It is not true that if you have bigger breasts, you would get a higher chance of getting breast cancer.

In Singapore, only one in 10 women who go to their doctors with breast lumps end up with a breast cancer diagnosis. This equates to one in 15 women of the population.

The risk, however, does increase with age. The highest incidence of the disease is found in women between the ages of 55 and 59.

As a general guideline, if you are below 40 years old, you should conduct regular self-examinations. If you are above 40, you can consider going for an annual mammogram, after discussion with your doctor, in addition to regular monthly self-examination.

Q: My mum had breast cancer more than seven years ago and had no relapse since. What are the chances of me getting it too? Is there any way to prevent it? Does eating well help?

Anyone can get breast cancer; and you may not get the disease even though there is history of it in your family. However, it is advisable to get a clinical breast examination done five years before the age at which your mum had cancer. For example, if your mum had breast cancer when she was 42 years old, then you should get a check-up when you turn 37 years old.

Eating healthily by cutting down on your fat intake, keeping your weight down and exercising regularly can also help to reduce the risk of getting cancer.

Q: My right breast usually feels bloated and painful one week before my menstruation and these sensations last a few days. Is this normal or a sign of cancer?

This is perfectly normal. Pain, soreness or ache in the breasts are premenstrual symptoms which go away at the onset of the period. Breast cancer pain does not come and go with cyclical hormonal changes.

Look out, however, for any lump that refuses to go away, a change in the shape of your nipple, discharge from the nipple, or an unexplained redness or rashes on your breast. Consult your doctor if you have any of these signs and symptoms. However, avoid going for a mammogram or breast ultrasound one week before or during your menstruation as it affects the accuracy of the tests. You may want to do it at least one week after your period ends.

Q: I had Stage 1B breast cancer in 2011. My recent blood test showed the tumour marker for CA 15-3 at 14.6, a 3-point increase from an earlier test. It seems to be rising steadily. Does this imply a gradual relapse of the cancer?

While the CA 15-3 tumour marker is normally used to track a patient’s response to breast cancer treatment and recurrence, it is not sensitive or specific enough as a screening test, as non-cancerous conditions can also raise the level. There are many other reasons for the increase, for example, weight gain. Still, I would encourage you to get the blood test done again in about two months’ time, to see if the increase is real. If it is still increasing then, ask your doctor for a scan of the whole body.

This article is adapted from Dr See Hui Ti’s online discussion “Ask the expert: Understanding breast cancer” organised by Parkway Cancer Centre.

When to go for screening? If you are... Over 25 years old: Monthly breast self-examination 40-49 and above: Monthly breast self-examination Yearly mammogram +/- ultrasound 50 and above: Monthly breast self-examination Yearly or biennial mammogram +/- ultrasound