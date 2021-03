A surgeon has been suspended from practice for 10 months for sending more than 120 derogatory and abusive e-mails about the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) and people linked to it.

Dr Pang Ah San, a general surgeon who works at SC Chia Clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital, also has to pay a penalty of $10,000, remove all derogatory social media posts against the SMC and people it appointed, and pay all costs of the disciplinary hearing.