Do more to prevent violence against women, support victims: President

There is no place in Singapore for violence against women, and more must be done to prevent such abuse and to support its victims, said President Halimah Yacob on Friday.

Speaking at a fund-raising dinner organised by United Women Singapore (UWS) - a local non-profit organisation formerly known as the Singapore Committee for UN Women - she condemned the perpetrators of such abuse and the harm they cause.

"Such violence robs women of their dignity, inhibits their development and prevents them from taking their right place in society," Madam Halimah said.

"Often, it's not just the women who suffer. The worst victims are their children, whose lives are disrupted and future compromised."

Citing a 2019 survey jointly conducted by UWS and market research firm Ipsos, President Halimah noted that three in 10 Singaporeans say they have experienced domestic abuse, or know someone who has.

Even so, 40 per cent of the population are apathetic about the issue as they think it rarely occurs - demonstrating a lack of awareness, she said.

The Say No To The Oppression Of Women dinner - or Snow for short - was held at the Shangri-La Hotel, and attended by around 300 guests, including Minister of State for Social and Family Development and for Education Sun Xueling.

In her speech, Madam Halimah outlined efforts by the Government to protect women from harm.

These include instilling values of respect at home, reinforcing them in school and making sure they are upheld at the workplace.

Punishments for offenders should also serve as a sufficient deterrent and be commensurate with the harm they inflict, Madam Halimah added.

The courts have been able to deal with sex offenders more severely since March 1, when amendments to the law kicked in.