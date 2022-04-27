Do I still need the TraceTogether app or token?

The Government has stepped down the use of TraceTogether as a Covid-19 contact-tracing tool since yesterday.

SafeEntry check-ins to verify a person's Covid-19 vaccination status will also not be required at most venues. Here is what you need to know about the changes.

Q Do I still need to upload my TraceTogether data or submit my TraceTogether token if I have tested positive for Covid-19?

A You do not have to do so since yesterday because the Ministry of Health (MOH) will stop issuing health risk notices to close contacts of Covid-19 patients due to the improved coronavirus situation here.

Q Do I still have to check in using the TraceTogether app or token at venues?

A Most venues no longer need you to check in using the TraceTogether app or token because vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) have been lifted in most cases.

For example, malls and supermarkets are venues that no longer need to maintain VDS.

But some venues still maintain VDS, and would need you to check in with the TraceTogether app or token.

They include places where large events are held with more than 500 people at a time, such as gala dinners and weddings. These are potentially super-spreading events.

VDS checks will also continue at nightlife establishments where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities. This is because many people gather at these nightspots, and there is prolonged and close interaction among them.

VDS is still needed for food and beverage establishments - including restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres - because these are mask-off settings regularly frequented by many people, including those who may be vulnerable.