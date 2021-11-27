Dip in new cases; infection growth rate slightly up at 0.74

There were 1,090 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore yesterday, down from 1,275 on Thursday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.74, inching up from 0.72 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the 14th consecutive day that the growth rate is below one.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 54.2 per cent yesterday, down from 56.8 per cent on Thursday.

There were three people aged between 69 and 83 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, the ministry said.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 684.

The new infections comprised 1,064 cases in the community, 22 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

Of the community cases, 185 are seniors aged 60 and above.

There are also 52 people who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 259,875.

Among the clusters that are under close monitoring is Jenaris Home at Pelangi Village. Eight new cases were detected at the assisted living facility, bringing the case count there to 104.

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home in Lengkok Bahru also had one new case, bringing the total number of cases there to 34.

