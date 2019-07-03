Dengue infections hit high as Aedes numbers rise

The 500 people diagnosed with dengue last week marked the highest weekly number in more than three years, and this follows the Aedes mosquito population rising by 56 per cent in May compared with March.

The National Environment Agency, which has issued at least 16 stop-work orders to construction sites this year for breeding mosquitoes, has warned of the need for urgent action to eliminate potential breeding habitats in the community as the bulk continues to be found in homes.

Over 6,200 people have been infected this year, more than the total over the past two years.

Weekly dengue infections hit 3-year high of 500 cases