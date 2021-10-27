Dengue cases set to rise as Aedes numbers go up

Dengue cases in Singapore are expected to increase at the end of the year as the Aedes mosquito population rises, the National Environment Agency (NEA) warned yesterday.

And with more people staying in and working from home due to Covid-19, there is greater exposure to the mosquitoes which feed in the day, leading to a potentially higher risk of dengue transmission, said the agency.

More than 4,500 dengue cases have been reported this year and there are currently 12 active clusters in Singapore.

The agency urged the public to stay vigilant, as dengue remains a serious public health threat, although recent weekly dengue cases have been lower compared with the same period last year.

It noted that the population of the Aedes aegypti mosquito - which spreads the dengue virus - increased by about 22 per cent last month compared with August.

The mosquito population is high in some areas, including Geylang Bahru, Jalan Berseh, Kelantan Lane, Kelantan Road, Jelapang Road and Woodlands Street 81.

NEA also warned that the spread of dengue virus serotypes previously uncommon here has increased, meaning more people would not have immunity against infection from these serotypes.

Since 2016, the predominant dengue virus serotype here had been serotype 2 (DenV-2). But from May this year, there have been more cases of serotype 3 (DenV-3), which now make up more than 50 per cent of cases sampled, making it the dominant serotype.

This serotype was detected in 121 of 254 dengue clusters where serotypes were identified this year, including the ongoing cluster in Florence Road and Hougang Avenue 2, which has 195 cases.

NEA added that the incidence of Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding detected in homes remains high.

"If left unchecked, the current high Aedes aegypti mosquito population, coupled with circulation of the previously uncommon DenV-3 and a sizeable proportion of people staying in and working from home, would add to the dengue risk this year end," the agency said.

NEA urged the public to continue following preventive measures such as the five-step Mozzie Wipeout in order to prevent mosquito breeding.

It said it found about 14,300 mosquito breeding habitats during inspections from January to last month, and had taken enforcement action against more than 5,500 premises owners for mosquito breeding.

Households can be fined $200 to $400 for mosquito breeding. Repeat offenders can be hauled to court, where they face a fine of up to $5,000, three months' jail or both.