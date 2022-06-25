Covid-19 vaccines more than halved potential global death toll: Study

Vaccinations more than halved the potential global death toll due to Covid-19, as an estimated 19.8 million deaths were averted in the first year after vaccines were introduced, according to a mathematical modelling study published on Thursday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

These reductions were concentrated in high-income countries that relied on their vaccination programmes to relax interventions and allow Sars CoV-2 transmission to increase as they moved into a new stage of the pandemic, the authors said.

The researchers from Imperial College London estimated that 31.4 million people would have died if no one had been jabbed in the first year of vaccination, starting from Dec 8, 2020.

"However, because of vaccination, we estimate that 19.8 million of these lives were saved," said the lead author, Dr Oliver Watson.

The estimates were based on excess deaths from 185 countries and territories.

China was not included in the analysis owing to its large population and strict lockdown measures, which would have skewed the findings.

The excess deaths, which are deaths that occur over and beyond what is typically expected in a year without a pandemic, could have been caused directly or indirectly by the coronavirus.

Many lower-and middle-income countries were not able to meet vaccination targets in the first year after they were introduced and, as a result, lost hundreds of thousands of lives.

The study estimated that 156,900 additional deaths would have been averted if the vaccination target of 20 per cent set by global vaccine-sharing initiative Covax had been reached in the first year.

A further 599,300 deaths would have been averted if the World Health Organisation's (WHO) target last year of vaccinating 40 per cent of each country's population had been reached.

Dr Watson said in a statement that "if the targets set out by the WHO had been achieved, we estimate that roughly one in five of the estimated lives lost due to Covid-19 in low-income countries could have been prevented".

More than three-quarters of the 19.8 million deaths averted were due to the protection from vaccination against severe symptoms, it was estimated.

The remaining 4.3 million averted deaths were the result of indirect protection because the use of vaccines led to reduced transmission in the population and less burden on healthcare systems, improving access to medical care for those most in need.

The indirect protection extended to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, said Dr Watson.

First, populations with high vaccination coverage will have fewer transmission events, reducing the likelihood of a person encountering someone with an infection, he said.

Second, people who are vaccinated but still become infected are likely to be less infectious than if they did not have a vaccine.

This reduces how likely they are to lead to onward infections.

The latest study is the first to estimate the impact of Covid-19 vaccinations on a global scale and the first to assess the deaths averted, both directly and indirectly.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: "Such studies are absolutely necessary in health policy to determine the extent of preventable morbidity and mortality."

He added: "More importantly, it also demonstrates the collective benefit to the world if the challenge of inequality in vaccine access and delivery could have been successfully addressed."