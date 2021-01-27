Covid-19 tests to be offered to some Changi Airport staff after 3 previous cases of UK strain

Three of the previously reported Covid-19 cases here have tested positive for the B117 strain of the coronavirus that is circulating in Britain.

This was detected after the National Public Health Laboratory conducted whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Epidemiological investigations revealed that two of the three cases visited Jewel Changi Airport on Dec 31 last year, while the third case, who works at a restaurant at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, was at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on the same day.

As a precautionary measure, MOH will offer testing for staff who have been working from Dec 31 at Jewel Changi Airport, and at the shops and food establishments at Changi Airport Terminal 3 that are open to the public.

MOH yesterday announced 14 new cases, all of which were imported and have been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in the community for the fourth day in a row, and none from the workers' dormitories.

Two of the 14 imported cases are Singaporeans and one is a permanent resident. They had returned from Russia, Britain and the United States.

There are also two dependant's pass holders who arrived from India and Portugal.

Another two cases confirmed yesterday are work pass holders who arrived from India.

Another six are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia.

The last case is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from India to visit her child who is a permanent resident here.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,366.

The number of new cases in the community has dropped to nine in the past week from 14 the week before.

Update on cases

The number of unlinked cases in the community is down to two from five cases over the same period.

With 20 cases discharged yesterday, 59,071 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 50 patients remain in hospital, while 201 are recuperating in community facilities.

None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.