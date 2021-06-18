Covid-19 tests for tenants, staff working in Tiong Bahru area

Tenants and workers at several places in the Tiong Bahru area will be tested for Covid-19, after infections were detected among people who had been there.

In addition, members of the public who have visited these places will be offered free Covid-19 tests.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday it is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among individuals who work in or visited blocks 78, 79, 80, 84 and 85 Redhill Lane, 86 Redhill Close, 18 Jalan Membina and the Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu Coffeeshop.

It said the special testing operations for staff and tenants working in these places would disrupt any wider and undetected community transmission.

As for visitors to the affected premises in Redhill Lane and Redhill Close, MOH said free testing will be available to those who were there between June 1 and June 15. With regard to 18 Jalan Membina, free testing will be offered to visitors who were there between June 9 and June 15. Free testing will also be offered to those who were at Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu Coffeeshop in Eng Hoon Street between June 7 and June 14.

They should also minimise social interactions for 14 days from their date of visit, and see the doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

The ministry reported 20 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in Singapore yesterday.

Nineteen of the cases were linked to previous cases, with 14 already in quarantine when they were tested. The last case is currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, there were seven imported cases, all of whom were put on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no cases in the workers' dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 62,366.

Of the 19 linked cases, 17 were linked to a cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre. This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 56.

Among the new cases in the cluster were four schoolgoers: a five-year-old boy who attends PCF Sparkletots Preschool (Henderson), a 10-year-old female pupil from Zhangde Primary School, and two female students, aged 13 and 14, from Bukit Merah Secondary School.

None of them had been back at their respective pre-school or schools after May 18, said MOH.

Also among the new cases is a patient service associate at Singapore General Hospital, aged 23. She was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday as part of the hospital's surveillance testing for staff, and was taken off work as soon as her result was known on Wednesday.

She was not involved in caring for Covid-19 patients. She had her first Covid-19 vaccine dose on Feb 1 and the second dose on Feb 24.

The sole unlinked case yesterday is a 72-year-old woman who works as a counter staff member in McDonald's at Tiong Bahru Plaza.

She is asymptomatic and was detected during surveillance testing for staff in Tiong Bahru Plaza.

She received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 8 and the second dose on March 29.