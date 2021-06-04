Covid-19 tests for residents, visitors at 8 Hougang blocks

Residents, visitors and staff at eight Housing Board blocks in Hougang will undergo Covid-19 swab tests, after new cases of infection were reported in their vicinity.

The tests will be mandatory for residents and visitors of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8, as well as shop staff in neighbouring blocks, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The neighbouring blocks are Block 511 Hougang Avenue 10; Blocks 681, 683 and 684 Hougang Avenue 8; Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4; and Blocks 685 and 698 Hougang Street 61.

This comes after a new cluster of Covid-19 cases was linked to Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8. A 58-year-old Singaporean woman, who is a homemaker and resides there, was among the 35 new cases in the community reported yesterday. A total of 13 cases have been linked to the cluster.

The latest development comes less than two weeks after residents in Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 underwent testing for the coronavirus on May 21 and 22, after several people living in the 12-storey block were found to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Several amenities, such as supermarket outlets, fast-food restaurants, food stalls and retail shops, are located at the neighbouring blocks, four of which - 681 to 684 - are part of the Hougang Village neighbourhood centre.

The swab tests will be conducted at Block 507 Hougang Avenue 8 today and tomorrow between 9am and 4pm.

Individuals who miss their test should proceed to the tented pavilion at 685A Hougang Street 61 on Sunday or Monday between 9am and 4pm.

MOH said that the mandatory testing is to detect cases who were still incubating the virus in the first round of testing and to prevent its spread in the community.

In the event that a positive case is detected, the ministry will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to protect the community from further transmission, it said.

The ministry will also be conducting voluntary testing for those who were at neighbouring blocks to prevent further spread and detect asymptomatic cases. Residents and visitors who were at the blocks between May 19 and yesterday are encouraged to undergo testing this month.

Leaflets and text notifications will be sent to residents to provide them with more information. Residents are advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Mr Darryl David, an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, which six of the neighbouring blocks are under, said he would be going around to shops in Hougang Village today to encourage tenants and shop staff to go for Covid-19 tests. Grassroots leaders and the chairman of the Hougang Village Merchants' Association will also be doing so, and keep to safe distancing measures, he added.

Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, who is vice-chairman of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, told The Straits Times: "I understand that it might be a bit of a hassle, especially for Block 506 residents who just got swabbed less than two weeks ago.

"However, I'm sure residents understand that this is to ensure their health and that of the community," he said, adding that residents can contact him if they have any concerns.

The latest round of swab tests comes after mandatory testing for residents living in Blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 began on Tuesday, after Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from the blocks.

MOH said that the tests for 828 residents and visitors have concluded and as at yesterday, 680 individuals were found to have tested negative, while one person tested positive. Investigations are ongoing to determine links and the transmission source.

• Residents of and visitors to the blocks who wish to book an appointment for their swab test and find out about test locations can call 1800-333-9999 or visit http://go.gov.sg/hg-testing