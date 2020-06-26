Covid-19 testing for all above 13 who show up at clinics with infection signs

From July 1, all those aged 13 and above who show up at clinics with signs of acute respiratory infection will be tested for Covid-19, in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease as Singapore reopens its economy.

The testing criteria are also being expanded as Singapore works towards the Ministry of Health's (MOH) goal of testing everyone who has an acute respiratory infection, when it has enough capacity to do so.

Children below 13 years old who have symptoms of such an illness will still be assessed to see if a test is required, as there may be different clinical considerations for them.

MOH also plans to eventually test target groups, such as front-line staff interacting with travellers, as well as those living in communal facilities and shelters. More regional screening centres will be set up to deal with the increased tests.

