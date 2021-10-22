Around 60,000 households will receive 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits each from the postman today, as the Ministry of Health sets out to make regular self-testing for Covid-19 more convenient. In total, about 1.54 million households are expected to have the kits by the time the exercise ends on Dec 7. The kits, brought in from South Korea by SPD Scientific, are being mailed out by SingPost.
Covid-19 self-test kits on their way to households
- Published34 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 22, 2021, with the headline 'Covid-19 self-test kits on their way to households'.