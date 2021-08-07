Covid-19 restrictions relaxed from Aug 10, dine-in to be allowed

From next Tuesday, fully vaccinated people will be able to dine in at eateries in groups of up to five, as part of the first steps in Singapore's four-stage road map to a new normal of living with Covid-19.

Those who are not vaccinated but have valid negative pre-event test results will be able to join them, as will people who have recovered from Covid-19.

The maximum group size for social gatherings will also go up from two to five, with households allowed to receive up to five distinct guests each day.

In addition, fully vaccinated people will be allowed to take part in large events and activities where masks are removed, such as indoor sports.

As a special concession, everyone will be able to have a meal at hawker centres and coffee shops regardless of vaccination status, as these are generally open, naturally ventilated spaces. However, they may only do so in groups of no larger than two.

Singapore's high vaccination rate has enabled the country to ease current restrictions and start moving towards becoming a "Covid-resilient nation", said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, noting that more than 70 per cent of the population would be expected to have received both vaccine doses by National Day.

As at Thursday, nearly eight in 10 people had received at least one jab, with two-thirds having completed the full two-dose regimen.

Permitted event sizes and capacity limits for malls and attractions will further increase on Aug 19, if the situation remains stable.

At that point, companies will be allowed to have more staff return to the office, capped at 50 per cent of the total number who are able to work from home.

With more of the population vaccinated, the multi-ministry task force handling the pandemic will, from next Tuesday, also consider anyone who has taken vaccines listed on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing to be eligible for differentiated safe management measures.

The list includes the Sinovac, Sinopharm and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

This easing of measures, termed the preparatory stage of the Republic's transition, is likely to last until early September. By then, 80 per cent of the population are expected to have received both vaccine doses, allowing the country to move to the next step - transition stage A.

This is when the economy will be further opened up, with more social activities and even travel able to take place. But in doing so, Singaporeans must be mentally prepared for the number of cases and deaths to rise, Mr Ong said.

The third step is called transition stage B, and will be marked by further economic reopening until Singapore reaches its goal of becoming a Covid-resilient nation.

The task force outlined this road map yesterday at a press conference, and gave an update on Singapore's current Covid-19 situation and the impact of measures to slow down virus transmission in the community. It is co-chaired by Mr Ong, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

When large Covid-19 clusters emerged in the middle of last month, Singapore's nationwide vaccination rate was only slightly over 40 per cent, Mr Ong said.

This was why the country had to tighten restrictions and revert to phase two (heightened alert).

"As a result, we prevented a possible uncontrollable rise in infections, severe illnesses and deaths," the minister said, recalling his fear that severe cases requiring intensive care would multiply exponentially.

"We managed to avert that scary scenario," he added, highlighting several positive signs in Singapore's current coronavirus situation. For instance, the number of new daily infections has remained stable, with more infected individuals isolated before they were confirmed to have the virus.

But Mr Gan sounded a word of caution. Around the world, Covid-19 cases continue to increase and a new viral variant may emerge, he said.

"If we assess that the healthcare system may be under stress, we may then need to slow down the pace of our opening."