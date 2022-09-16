Moderna's Spikevax bivalent Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore at the end of September, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday. This comes after the Health Sciences Authority approved it for use here.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 16, 2022, with the headline New vaccine to arrive here this month.