Covid-19 guidelines on testing, isolation to be made simpler

Singapore will simplify its Covid-19 guidelines on testing and isolation to make it easier for people to follow the rules, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

The move is in line with the country's decision to live with the virus, and will also reduce the perception that Covid-19 is a very serious disease even for vaccinated people, he said at a press conference.

"This issue needs to be addressed because if people don't understand, they can't do their part to exercise personal responsibility, much less help others," he added.

The decision to review Singapore's healthcare protocols comes as the country gears up to tackle an expected 5,000 cases a day, which the Ministry of Health (MOH) says could happen by mid-October.

It is increasing the number of Covid-19 treatment facility (CTF) beds, which are set aside for higher-risk patients who do not require hospital care, but still need close observation. These are different from community care facilities, which take in mild cases.

A total of 580 beds have been set up at four such treatment facilities over the past week. This will go up to 3,700 beds across nine facilities by the end of the month.

Although the vast majority of infected people - 98 per cent - have mild or no symptoms, the large overall number of cases means that a significant number of people will require such care.

This is where Singapore faces the "biggest crunch", Mr Ong said. At present, many patients are hospitalised even if they do not require that level of care, simply because the country lacks treatment facility beds.

"CTFs have the medical capabilities and resources, including oxygen supplementation, to safely manage patients who have potentially higher risks of developing severe illness," he said.

"If we can do that, we can decant and place patients away from hospital settings into the CTFs, and therefore ameliorate the crunch at the hospital end."

Singapore reported 2,356 cases yesterday. A total of 1,422 people are currently hospitalised, with 243 requiring oxygen and 31 in intensive care as at noon yesterday.

Yesterday, the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic also announced that border measures would be eased and healthcare protocols revised for migrant workers living in dormitories.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong also addressed the two groups of people who hold contrasting views on how Singapore should tackle the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. One believes the country should enter another lockdown, while the other thinks it should "just move forward" given it has decided to live with the virus.

To those who wish to tighten restrictions further, Mr Wong had this to say: "Look, we have gone beyond that point... Let's not get too carried away by the headline numbers, or too anxious or fearful about those numbers."

He said the country's high vaccination rate means its focus is now on the number of people who are severely ill and ensuring the healthcare system can take care of them.

STEADY PROGRESS We are continuing to expand our healthcare and response capacity to cope with the rising case numbers. We are scaling up support for Home Recovery, and setting up more Covid-19 treatment facilities for higher-risk patients who don't need hospitalisation. This will conserve hospital beds for those who truly need them. The journey to Covid-19 resilience will not be easy, but we are making steady progress. Let's all continue to do our part, follow the safe management measures, and we'll get through this together. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, in a Facebook post yesterday.

For those who want Singapore to continue opening up, Mr Wong urged patience. "Our overall strategy to reopening has not changed. But this is the first time we are experiencing such a big wave, and it is causing tremendous stresses on our healthcare system and our healthcare workers," he said.

The minister also warned that there will likely be other waves of transmission, even after the current one subsides. This is because Covid-19 infections have been kept low for a long time, meaning that the population has little natural immunity against the virus.

"There is nothing to be embarrassed about if you catch Covid-19 because sooner or later, many of us will end up catching the virus," Mr Wong added. "But we will have zero or mild symptoms, recover from home after a few days, and we will be able to get back on our feet and go back to work."