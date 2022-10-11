Free vaccine shots may continue under Healthier SG

Jabs for Covid-19 will remain free here even as the country shifts towards a new vaccination strategy. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the authorities are considering placing Covid-19 jabs under the Healthier SG initiative, which will provide people with some free vaccinations, among other benefits.

The Ministry of Health said last Friday that Singapore is transitioning to a new strategy of up-to-date vaccination, instead of counting the number of shots and boosters individuals receive. This is similar to the existing periodic vaccinations against influenza.