Covid-19 facility with '5-star view' customised with seniors in mind

This Covid-19 treatment facility has a "five-star view" of Marina Bay, and is customised with seniors in mind - from well-lit wards to meals that are high in fibre and low in salt, to toilets that have anti-slip mats and grab bars.

Each ward has a communal area where patients can eat, watch television, play board games and exercise together.

This is the care approach taken by the facility at the F1 Pit Building, which will receive its first patients from Tuesday.

The facility, which can house up to 721 patients, will take in Covid-19-positive seniors who have chronic illnesses but are stable and able to perform activities of daily living such as eating and toileting independently.

They must be aged above 70 if they are unvaccinated, or above 80 if they are inoculated, to be admitted.

Conceived in mid-October, the facility was set up within a fortnight by the National University Health System in partnership with private healthcare provider Health Management International (HMI), managing agent Mandarin Oriental, infrastructure firm Surbana Jurong, public healthcare technology agency Integrated Health Information Systems and Singapore Tourism Board, which owns the building.

The facility and others like it will help to ease the strain faced by public hospitals amid the current surge in cases, said National University Hospital (NUH) neurology consultant Jonathan Ong, who is the medical director of the facility.

There are now more than 2,300 beds across 17 such facilities that have been set up to cater to higher-risk patients who require a greater level of care but are not so ill that they need to be hospitalised. The patients include infected seniors with two or more other diseases, those who are asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms.

The Ministry of Health's Covid-19 Case Management Task Group decides which patients will be admitted to the F1 Pit Building facility.

"Right from day one, we wanted to create an elderly-friendly environment very much focused on wellness, both mental and physical," Dr Ong told reporters during a tour of the facility on Friday.

The Covid-19 treatment facility is set up to care for higher-risk seniors who have Covid-19 and require isolation and observation but do not need hospitalisation.

More than 30 care ambassadors employed by Mandarin Oriental will engage patients and provide emotional support.

"The patients who are admitted here are all Covid-19-positive (so) we are able to organise communal activities which will enable them to engage with one another and spend their time productively," said Dr Ong.

There are seven wards, three for male patients on the second floor and four for females on the third floor, with about 100 beds each depending on the configuration.

Each floor has an observation and resuscitation area with equipment to deal with emergency situations and other acute conditions.

"It is important to stress that the way we are prioritising safety in this facility is to make sure that the medical care is right beside the patient," said Dr Lenard Cheng, the facility's deputy medical director, and an emergency physician at NUH.

"We are adopting a policy where we are pre-emptive about patients who are showing early signs of deterioration. So, we never wait until it is too late," he added.

Patients will be monitored around the clock by medical staff from HMI. There will be at least 150 workers at the facility, including doctors, nurses, care ambassadors and security staff.

An industrial lift large enough to fit a trolley bed was specially installed to facilitate the evacuation of patients who may need to be intubated - a procedure where a tube is inserted into a patient's windpipe to aid breathing.

Operations at the facility will be ramped up gradually, Dr Ong said, and he expects occupancy to be just south of 50 per cent by the end of the month. "We are prepared to go all the way up (to 100 per cent) if the need arises.

"This facility will be operational as long as the nation needs us."