Covid-19 cases visited food centres, supermarket outlets

Several supermarket outlets and food centres were added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients before they were tested.

In its daily update yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) included two Don Don Donki outlets and two FairPrice outlets.

A patient visited the Don Don Donki outlet at 100 AM in Tras Street on May 17, and another visited the one at Jem in Jurong East last Sunday. Patients had also visited the FairPrice outlets at Junction 8 last Tuesday and in 414 Yishun Ring Road last Thursday.

The Giant outlet in 418 Yishun Avenue 11 was visited by an infected person last Thursday. Patients also went to the Mayflower Market and Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio on May 19 and the Food Junction outlet at Junction 8 last Wednesday.

The list now comprises 17 places that Covid-19 patients had visited in the past two weeks. It excludes their places of residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport. MOH said those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have already been notified.

But members of the public who were at the locations on the list at the same time as the confirmed cases should monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, MOH also reported that 1,096 more patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 20,727. This includes nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19, but who died of other causes, which MOH counts as having recovered.

Of the 506 new cases reported yesterday, there were five cases in the general community, including one Singaporean, one permanent resident (PR) and three work pass holders. The other 501 cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The PR is a 45-year-old woman who is a non-teaching staff member at My First Skool @ 192 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh. The Singaporean is currently an unlinked case.

Of the three community cases involving work pass holders, one was a contact of previous confirmed cases and had already been placed on quarantine earlier, the ministry said.

Another was tested before he was due to start work on a plumbing project at a pre-school.

The list now comprises 17 places that Covid-19 patients had visited in the past two weeks. It excludes their places of residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.​

Update on cases New cases: 506 Imported: 0 In community: 5 (1 Singaporean; 1 PR; 1 work pass holder; 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 501 Active cases: 13,616 In hospitals: 374 (7 in ICU) In community facilities: 13,242 Deaths: 23 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 9 Total discharged: 20,718 Discharged yesterday: 1,096 TOTAL CASES: 34,366

Rei Kurohi

SEE HOME A13