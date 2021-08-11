Covid-19 cases in S'pore fall for 5th day in a row; 11 patients in ICU

The number of daily Covid-19 cases here has fallen for the fifth day in a row.

Last night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 53 local cases and one imported case. The last time there were fewer than 53 community cases was on July 15, when there were 42 such cases.

Fifteen of the cases reported yesterday were unlinked. The last time there were fewer than 15 unlinked cases was on July 21, with seven such cases.

One case was added to the cluster at the National Kidney Foundation Dialysis Centre (Sakyadhita), which now has a total of four cases. Two cases were added to the CHIJ Katong Convent cluster, which now has a total of 11 cases.

There are 11 patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), up from 10 the day before. MOH also announced a total of 32 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation. Six of these 43 cases are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 35 are seniors above 60 years old, said MOH. Of this group, 29 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As at Monday, 8,145,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,373,550 individuals. In total, 72 per cent of the population have received two doses, and 81 per cent have received at least one dose.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 799 cases in the week before to 481 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 238 cases in the week before to 138 cases in the past week.

Separately, the police said yesterday that they are investigating 88 people after raids on four unlicensed KTV-concept outlets between Aug 2 and Sunday.

The outlets were located in Ubi Avenue 3, Kaki Bukit Road 1, Lorong 8 Toa Payoh and Desker Road.

The police said they were investigating 42 people found on these premises for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The raids were conducted as part of islandwide enforcement checks on 92 massage establishments and 23 public entertainment outlets.

Last month, Singapore saw a large number of Covid-19 cases arising from KTV lounges and clubs. As at yesterday, 252 people have been linked to this cluster.