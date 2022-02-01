Covid-19 vaccine booster shots crucial to flattening Israel's wave of infections

SINGAPORE - One of the best moves by Israel in the coronavirus pandemic was acting rapidly even before all the data had emerged, said its Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Sagi Karni.

And yet, much of its effort has been undermined by anti-vaxxers and by people not complying with safety measures. Its safest citizens are those who have taken booster vaccine shots, said an Israeli medical expert.

On its part, the Israeli government had left no stone unturned.

Mr Karni highlighted how it closed its borders in March 2020, before the World Health Organisation declared the pandemic, and again for four weeks when the new Omicron variant emerged, to slow down the entry of the virus.

Israel was also at the forefront of vaccine efforts, starting a mass mRNA vaccination campaign in December 2020. It was the first country to give booster shots last year.

In January this year, it started giving seniors and at-risk people (younger people with underlying medical conditions, for example) a second booster shot.

This has reduced the number of deaths but Israel would have fared even better if so many had not opted to stay unvaccinated.

Relative to Singapore, its casualties are high. More than 8,700 people out of Israel's 9.3 million population have died from Covid-19 - or 936 deaths per million population. In Singapore, where the disease has killed 854 people, the rate is 144 per million population.

The worst casualty rate is in Peru, where more than 6,000 people per million have died. The United States, Belgium, Italy, Britain and Russia have all suffered more than 2,000 Covid-19 deaths per million population.

Ambassador Karni pointed to the unvaccinated, who account for about a third of Israel's population, noting: "Of people in intensive care, the vast majority are unvaccinated or have medical problems."

About 64 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, with 4.4 million people, or nearly half the population, with at least three mRNA shots. This is far lower than the 88 per cent of Singapore's population who are fully vaccinated, and 56 per cent with booster shots.

Mr Karni said the anti-vaxxer group is very vocal in Israel: "There was a demonstration in Tel Aviv in summer last year accusing the government of experimenting with human lives. They were using megaphones and giving out brochures."

Although almost a third of Israelis are not vaccinated, Mr Karni said Israel "is not timid" and has opened up its borders to vaccinated travellers who test on arrival, and has reduced the quarantine period from 10 to seven days.

"Too many people in quarantine will hurt the economy," he said.