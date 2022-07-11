Wave of infections in S'pore nearing peak: Experts

The current Covid-19 wave in Singapore should reach its infection peak in a week or less, experts say.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday also said Singapore should be able to tide over the wave without tightening restrictions, with hospitals still holding up as cases start to peak.

The recent surge in infections has been mainly driven by the newer Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5.

Data shows that Covid-19 cases here are increasing at a slower rate, which experts said is a sign that the peak is approaching.