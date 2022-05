The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US biotechnology firm Novavax arrived in Singapore yesterday, and will be offered at 21 locations by end-May.

The Ministry of Health said Nuvaxovid will be offered at its first joint testing and vaccination centre at the former Bishan Park Secondary School, and at 20 Public Health Preparedness Clinics.

The joint testing and vaccination centres will offer testing and vaccination services in one place.