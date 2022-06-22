Daily cases more than double in S'pore

Singapore recorded 7,109 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, more than double the 3,220 cases on Monday, and the surge is likely to continue.

The Health Ministry said yesterday that the country saw a 23 per cent week-on-week increase in community infections, mostly driven by an increased spread of the newer Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

While the BA.2 subvariant still accounts for the bulk of infections, the proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 infections is rising.

About 30 per cent of the cases in the community in the past week were of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

