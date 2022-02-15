Courage Fund eligibility criteria for Covid-19 support tightened

The eligibility criteria for The Courage Fund, which has been providing support to those affected by Covid-19 since 2020, were tightened yesterday.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) said this was in line with the shift towards a Covid-19-resilient nation, to ensure support is channelled to those with greater needs.

The fund was set up in 2003, when Singapore was hit by the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak, to provide relief to victims and healthcare workers.

In 2020, the fund was relaunched and made available to all healthcare workers who caught the coronavirus in the line of duty, including those not directly involved in patient-fronting duties.

Among other groups, it was also available to front-line workers and community volunteers who got Covid-19 while serving, and the dependants of people who died from the coronavirus.

Now, healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated and directly involved in patient-fronting Covid-19 duties to qualify.

Other front-line workers and community volunteers who contract Covid-19 in the line of duty will not be eligible.

The Education Grant of the fund, which all children of healthcare workers had qualified for, along with children of front-line workers and community volunteers, now benefits only children of healthcare workers directly involved in patient-fronting Covid-19 duties.

However, all front-line social service and healthcare workers who have made contributions and exceptional personal sacrifices in the fight against the virus can continue to tap the fund's Appreciation Scheme for their welfare needs.

Lower-income households that suffer a loss of income because a member is issued a quarantine order, stay-home notice, mandatory leave of absence or an isolation order, or hospitalised after catching the virus, can also continue to tap the fund - even if they are receiving help under ComCare and the Covid-19 Recovery Grant.

MSF and NCSS said that as at Jan 31, the fund had received around $18.5 million in donations for Covid-19 support from the community. So far, more than 6,600 have benefited to the tune of around $7.4 million.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health, said that the fund, together with other support measures, will continue to support lower-income households and healthcare workers who are crucial to the recovery of Covid-19 patients.