Couple in pilot vaccine scheme for seniors urge others to get their jabs

Madam Tan Choon Kiat, 71, and her husband Goh Chin Heng, 75, never hesitated about whether to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

When the couple first learnt about the benefits of the vaccine from watching the news, they knew they should get vaccinated.

"It's not just us - everyone should take the vaccine as soon as possible, so that we can all be safe," Madam Tan said in Mandarin.

The duo received their vaccines yesterday at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic, under a pilot scheme that offers vaccinations to seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar.

The couple were pleased with the vaccination process, saying it went smoothly from start to end.

Mr Goh said in Mandarin: "The nurses at the polyclinic were polite, and the polyclinic was very orderly. When it was my turn, I didn't even feel the needle when the nurse gave me the jab."

The couple spent 30 minutes under observation at the polyclinic, in line with precautionary measures in case of any adverse reactions.

The pair, who have a history of medical conditions, said they did not experience any side effects as they went about their day, having breakfast at a hawker centre nearby before walking home.

They live with their two sons in a Housing Board flat located a 15-minute walk from Ang Mo Kio town centre.

Mr Goh, who used to work as a bus inspector, said: "Our children were a little worried at first, but after hearing that we were okay, they were relieved."

Since the pandemic began, he and his wife have left their home only when necessary.

"The vaccine is like insurance for when we have to go out, but we must still continue to take care of ourselves and wear our masks," said Mr Goh.