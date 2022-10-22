Cough syrups linked to fatal child kidney injuries not found in Singapore: HSA

SINGAPORE - Syrup and liquid-based medications associated with kidney injuries and deaths in children overseas are not registered and sold in Singapore, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Saturday.

The HSA noted that the incidents are suspected to be caused by ethylene glycol or diethylene glycol contamination. These are toxic chemicals.

The affected products are:

1. Termorex Fever

2. Flurin DMP Sirup

3. Unibebi Cough Sirup

4. Unibebi Sirup Fever

5. Unibebi Fever Drops

6. Promethazine Oral Solution

7. Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup

8. Makoff Baby Cough Syrup

9. Magrip N Cold Syrup

They are manufactured and produced by PT Konimex, PT Yarindo Farmatama, Universal Pharmaceutical Industries and Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

“Based on our surveillance, these medicines have not been detected locally so far,” said HSA. “We have also not received any serious adverse events reports of acute kidney injury or death in children related to the consumption of contaminated syrup and liquid-based medicines from our healthcare professionals.”

So far, HSA has not stopped the sale or supply of syrup or liquid-based medications here. But it said it will send out public alerts if there are any local cases and issue recalls.