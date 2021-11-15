Cost could be factor for S'poreans mostly self-testing only when needed

When chef Sameer Chablani, 37, visits his parents, who are in their late 60s, he conducts an antigen rapid test (ART) on himself and then waits for a negative test result before making the weekly trip to their home.

Mr Chablani, who is fully vaccinated, said he tests himself at least once a week as the high number of daily Covid-19 cases means that getting the virus may be inevitable.

"When we're with family, we remove our masks. And if I can help protect them (his parents), then why not perform a regular test to make sure that I don't have the virus?" he said.

He added that for him, the regular testing regime for the food and beverage industry has made self-testing more of a habit and less of a hassle.

But Mr Chablani was an exception among people whom The Straits Times interviewed. Most said they conducted ARTs on themselves only when they were required to do so for work or medical reasons.

The Government distributed six ART kits to each household from August to September, and is currently distributing another 10 kits from October to December.

Individuals who need more kits have been advised to buy them from major retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Retailers told ST that demand for ART kits has been mostly steady, adding that they have sufficient stock, with more expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The Guardian pharmacy chain said it expects a slight increase in demand following the gradual reopening announced by the Government, while a spokesman for FairPrice, which manages the Unity pharmacies, said demand has been rising in the past three months.

Stressing that Guardian has a sufficient stock of ART kits, its spokesman urged customers to "purchase only what they need".

Watsons said that it has sufficient stock in its warehouse to meet demand.

Across the Causeway, more Malaysians are self-testing without being asked to, such as before attending get-togethers, ST reported last Thursday.

This comes as the country prepares its people for an "endemic" phase of living with the virus and exercising self-responsibility.

Asked about the difference in behaviour, experts said one reason for Singaporeans not regularly self-testing could be that ART kits here are "affordable but not cheap".

In Singapore, the prices of the kits range between $8 and $13 each, with the price per kit lower for larger packs.

In Malaysia, test kits are available for as low as RM6.90 (S$2.24) a unit and are sold at supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: "You could get one or two meals in a hawker centre for (the price of one ART kit), so it's affordable but not cheap, and it's not surprising that most people don't routinely test themselves whenever they are going to socialise with others."

Public health guidelines could also have given the impression that testing should be done only when necessary, Prof Cook added.

"Because we've outlined the situations in which testing must be done - if (one is) a contact of a case, at work or school, before mass events, when taking a cruise to sea and back again - it may have created the impression that testing should be done then and should not be done at other times."

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had addressed concerns in Parliament earlier this month about the supply and price of ART kits. In his written replies, he said his ministry and commercial retailers are buying kits in bulk to replenish their stock.