Coronavirus: Singapore More Covid-19 patients asking for MCs, say GPs

General practitioners are seeing an uptick in the number of Covid-19 patients requesting medical certificates (MCs) to cover their absence from work, despite official guidelines indicating there is no need for one.

This comes amid growing caseloads at their clinics as GPs grapple with a larger role in Singapore's fight against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which is spreading through the community though leaving most of the infected with mild to no symptoms.

Experts told The Straits Times that aside from heeding tripartite recommendations, employers should set aside an insistence on MCs and consider giving time off when needed.

The Manpower Ministry's advisory suggests that employees who test positive for Covid-19, but are mildly symptomatic or physically well, should self-isolate at home and not report to the workplace. Those who are well should be allowed to work from home; if that is not possible, employers should treat the period of absence as paid sick leave without requiring an MC.

Despite these guidelines, "unfortunately many employers are either unaware or still insistent on MCs… especially for workers who cannot work from home", said Dr Tan Teck Jack, chief executive of Northeast Medical Group.

Dr Yan Shi Yuan, director of Edgedale Medical Clinic, has seen Covid-19 patients who, while able to work from home, feel unwell and go to his clinic to obtain an MC to rest and be excused from work.

"It really depends on whether their bosses take ART (antigen rapid test) positive results as confirmation of Covid-19 infection," he added, noting that his own company's policy is for staff to stay home with no need to get an MC, even if it is just their family members who are ART-positive.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said a positive ART should suffice as "documentation" if the employee needs time off. This would help reduce the workload at clinics and prevent them from becoming "MC-issuing centres", he added, calling it an unnecessary distraction and waste of resources.

Dr Yan said that since reopening his clinics after the Chinese New Year holiday, more than half of patients have arrived with acute respiratory infections (ARI), of whom up to 40 per cent were ART-positive.

Last week, the proportion of ARI cases at his clinics was about 30 per cent to 40 per cent, an increase from the usual load of around 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

"GPs are struggling," said Dr Yan. "There's also a lot of back-end paperwork, counselling, phone calls coming through with regard to what to do during home recovery… A lot of the burden has been pushed to GPs."

He is also seeing more Covid-19 cases among children at his clinic.

Dr Carol Tan, medical director at The Good Life Medical Centre, stressed that family leave, for people who need to take care of vulnerable kin, was as important an issue as medical leave.

"I have many family members juggling the needs of their elderly parents and their jobs."

She pointed to the need to better support the likes of gig workers who do not have paid medical leave and cannot afford to take time off even after getting Covid-19.

Singapore National Employers Federation executive director Sim Gim Guan said: "Employers generally understand that it would be worse if their employees who are Covid-19-positive turn up for work and infect their colleagues."

Dr Tan from Northeast Medical said having a progressive human resource policy and empathy from employers is the way forward. When workers come down with illnesses that require prolonged recovery, employers should think about factors such as longer-term company loyalty and retention of talent, he added.

Dr Leong said: "If the person needs time off from work, give the person time off. There should be trust in the staff. If you cannot have this trust, perhaps it is time to change staff."

