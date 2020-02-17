Coronavirus: Singapore Customs reminds travellers to pay GST for surgical masks, sanitisers brought back in bulk

SINGAPORE - A sign instructing travellers to declare their purchase of face masks and sanitisers was recently put up at the Singapore Cruise Centre in response to a surge in the number of ferry passengers hand-carrying the items in large quantities, Singapore Customs said on Monday (Feb 17).

These passengers had carried the items with values in excess of their GST import relief thresholds or had bought the items in for commercial purposes, and thus had to pay customs duty for these items as per existing rules that would also apply to other dutiable goods, it added.

A Facebook post showing a picture of the sign and a receipt for $25.20 in goods and services tax (GST) had been widely shared online and on chat platforms WhatsApp and Telegram.

The person who originally shared the photo of the receipt on Facebook said he was taxed for bringing in seven boxes of masks into Singapore.

Responding to the posts, a Singapore Customs spokesman said no additional customs restrictions have been imposed on the import of the items.

The posts had prompted some concern whether the import of face masks and hand sanitisers was being clamped down on.

The two items have been highly sought after since the coronavirus outbreak from last month, with many shops and online sites now running out of stock for them.

"As a number of travellers had quantities of masks and sanitisers with values in excess of their GST import relief thresholds or which were for commercial purposes, they were stopped at the baggage screening area and turned back to the Customs service counters for GST payment," she said.

"The sign was therefore put up with good intentions by our front-line staff to remind travellers to make their GST payments first before proceeding for customs clearance, so as to minimise inconvenience and help expedite their clearance at the Singapore Cruise Centre."

The customs spokesman clarified that the sign was only put up at the cruise centre in response to a localised problem there, and that it has since been taken down.

Under the law, all goods brought into Singapore are subject to the 7 per cent GST.

Travellers are granted a GST import relief on new goods that are purchased overseas and brought into Singapore for their personal use.

Those who have spent 48 hours or more away from Singapore only have to pay GST on the value of their purchased goods above $500, while travellers who spend less than 48 hours away get a GST relief capped at $100.

Goods brought through customs for resale do not qualify for the GST relief.

Regarding the photo of the receipt for the seven boxes of masks, Singapore Customs said the traveller had arrived via Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal with $360 worth of N95 and surgical masks.

"As the goods were for commercial purposes, no import GST relief was accorded to him," said the customs spokesman.

He thus had to pay a duty equal to the 7 per cent of the total sum.

Anyone convicted of failing to declare or making an incorrect declaration of dutiable goods other than cigarettes can be asked to pay a fine of up to 10 times the duty amount for the first offence, and more for subsequent offences.