Coronavirus: PM Lee and Cabinet ministers meet at 2 locations via teleconferencing as circuit breaker kicks in

SINGAPORE - Despite the full suite of circuit breaker measures kicking in on Wednesday (April 8), Cabinet ministers were still able to meet, with adjustments taken to ensure they kept a safe distance from one another.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Cabinet had separated themselves into two groups, convened at two locations and held a meeting through teleconferencing.

PM Lee wrote: "We also spaced out to maintain safe distancing, and wore masks to keep our droplets to ourselves.

"The circuit breaker is essential to fight the Covid-19 outbreak."

He noted that, as expected, the daily number of new cases is still rising and faster than before.

"We must bring the numbers down, and the only way is for all of us to observe the circuit-breaker measures strictly," he said.

He reminded the public to stay at home except when going out to work in essential services or to buy food.

They should also stagger when they go to the market and avoid crowds.

"This is not a month-long holiday, when we can go out for jalan-jalan ("take a walk" in Malay) or to meet up with friends. The health of us all depends on the actions of each of us. Please do your part," PM Lee added.

With the circuit breaker measures in place from Tuesday to May 4, most workplaces, apart from those in essential services and key economic sectors, were closed and workers worked from home.

Schools also moved to home-based learning on Wednesday.

All social gatherings of any size, in both private and public spaces, have been banned, such as private parties and social get-togethers with friends and relatives.

The ban also includes dining in at all food establishments and the suspension of non-essential services.

However, individuals can still visit family members for assistance with their daily needs, such as caring for elderly parents or for informal childcare arrangements.