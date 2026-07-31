Whole-Body Hyperthermia is a medically supervised approach designed to gently raise the body’s core temperature to support its natural healing and repair processes. Dr Isaac Wong from Artisan Regenerative Centre explains how it works

Patients undergo a medical assessment before their first session, allowing healthcare professionals to review their health status and explain what to expect.

Whether it is a relaxing sauna or hot shower or a heat rub on sore muscles, warmth is something many of us instinctively turn to for comfort, relaxation and relief.

But what if those familiar effects of heat could be taken a step further, beyond soothing tired muscles to activating some of the body’s own recovery and repair mechanisms?

This idea forms the basis of Whole-Body Hyperthermia therapy , a medically supervised approach that uses controlled heat to temporarily raise the body’s core temperature into a controlled mild fever range of 38 to 39.5 deg C.

“Unlike a sauna, the aim is not simply to warm the body, but to trigger specific physiological responses associated with fever,” says Dr Isaac Wong, founder and medical director of Artisan Regenerative Centre which introduced this approach earlier this year as part of its wellness programmes to support recovery and overall well-being.

“When the body is gently heated to mimic a mild fever, it activates a series of natural physiological responses involved in recovery and repair,” says Wong. “It is backed by more than 60 peer-reviewed scientific papers,” he adds.

How creating a mild fever affects the body

Although fever is often associated with illness, it is also one of the body’s natural protective responses, says Wong.

“When body temperature rises, a series of biological responses are activated, including improved blood circulation, the production of heat shock proteins and changes in immune signalling,” he explains.

According to Wong, improved circulation helps deliver oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, which may support recovery, reduce muscle tension and contribute to overall physical well-being. Higher temperatures also stimulate heat shock proteins that help protect cells from stress and support their natural repair processes.

“Research also suggests that temperature regulation influences the nervous system, hormonal pathways and inflammatory responses linked to mood, sleep and resilience. Some individuals report improvements in sleep quality, energy levels and mental clarity, although responses vary,” he adds.

A medical consultation helps determine whether the medically supervised heat programme is suitable for an individual before they begin. PHOTO: ARTISAN REGENERATIVE CENTRE

Wong says Whole-Body Hyperthermia is often mistaken for an advanced sauna session. Unlike a sauna, which primarily heats the skin, the approach is designed to safely raise and maintain the body’s core temperature under continuous medical supervision.

He says the system uses a patented technology of water-filtered infrared-A, a specialised form of infrared energy where certain wavelengths are filtered through water before reaching the body, which helps deliver heat more comfortably while reducing excessive surface heating.

“Think of it as the difference between standing under intense midday sunlight and feeling the gentle warmth of the morning sun,” says Wong.

What happens during a Whole-Body Hyperthermia session

Each session begins with a thorough medical assessment to determine whether it is suitable. Depending on the individual’s programme, measurements such as vital signs, body composition and selected health markers may also be taken to guide personalised care and monitor safety over time.

Before the session begins, patients are guided through the process, and therapists explain the purpose of each monitoring device and what they can expect.

“If a patient is uncomfortable with a particular monitoring probe, our team will discuss the available options and address any concerns. However, appropriate monitoring is essential for the safe delivery of Whole-Body Hyperthermia, and the session may need to be modified or postponed if adequate monitoring cannot be maintained,” explains Wong.

During the session, which takes 60 to 75 minutes, patients lie on an open chamber in a private room while heat is gradually introduced. Throughout the process, a therapist closely monitors their comfort and well-being to ensure a safe and reassuring experience.

Patients typically experience a warming sensation all over the body which gradually intensifies. Sweating usually occurs as core temperature rises.

After the session, patients move to a recovery area, where they can rest comfortably while their body temperature gradually returns to normal. Hydration, regulated airflow and other cooling measures are provided, and the care team ensures they feel well before they leave the clinic.

“Many individuals report feeling deeply relaxed, refreshed or pleasantly fatigued, similar to the feeling after a mild to moderate workout or restorative spa experience,” notes Wong.

He emphasises that individual experiences vary, and the programme is intended to support overall well-being rather than replace medical treatment. “Most people undergo an initial course of six sessions, although some individuals with medical conditions may require up to 12 sessions, depending on their programme,” he says.

Who is Whole-Body Hyperthermia suitable for?

Whole-Body Hyperthermia may not be suitable for individuals with cardiovascular disease, uncontrolled hypertension, severe dehydration or acute infections.

Those with certain neurological conditions, who are pregnant or have other medical conditions that may increase the risks associated with heat exposure and an elevated heart rate should also avoid it. There is no specific age limit for those considering this approach.

Wong recommends undergoing a session when well-rested, well-hydrated and feeling physically well. Recent illness, strenuous exercise, long-haul travel and hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle may temporarily affect heat tolerance.

“Ultimately, Whole-Body Hyperthermia is not about chasing a quick fix,” Wong emphasises. “It is intended as a supportive approach that complements, rather than replaces, appropriate medical care.”

Find out more about Whole-Body Hyperthermia sessions at Artisan Regenerative Centre.

Disclaimer: This advertorial is for general informational purposes only, and does not constitute medical advice. Individuals should consult their doctor or a qualified healthcare provider before starting any treatment, or if there are any queries relating to health or medical conditions.