Concord International Hospital allowed to treat patients again after lapses are addressed

SINGAPORE - Concord International Hospital has been allowed to resume treating patients after a ban imposed on it for major lapses was lifted.

The private hospital in Adam Road was ordered to cease all healthcare services from Dec 19 last year, when life-saving and patient use supplies were unavailable or poorly maintained in critical areas of the hospital, such as the intensive care unit and operating theatre, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Thursday (July 15).

There was a lack of infection and quality control processes on its premises as well, affecting patient safety, the statement added.

MOH said the hospital was allowed to treat patients again from June 16, after reviews and inspections to see if it met licensing requirements under the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics (PHMC) Act.

"This includes having the necessary equipment and facilities at all clinical areas, quality control checks for clinical laboratory facilities, preventive maintenance performed on all equipment and proper infection prevention and control practices in place," said MOH.

Healthcare facilities which fail to comply with the PHMC Act could face a fine of up to $20,000 and have their licence revoked.

The licence for Concord International Hospital is now for a period of two years from June 16, MOH added.

The facility, previously known as Fortis Surgical Hospital, has informed MOH that it was planning to reopen on the same premises under a new name.