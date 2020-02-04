Concerns over coronavirus addressed

In Parliament yesterday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and other ministers fielded questions from MPs on the coronavirus, its spread and what is being done about it. Here are some of the questions answered by Mr Gan.

CAN PEOPLE BE CERTIFIED CORONAVIRUS-FREE?

Dr Lily Neo (Jalan Besar GRC) asked Mr Gan for his comments to employees who seek certification on being free from the coronavirus in order to go back to work.

Mr Gan said there is no such thing.

This is because the virus has an incubation period, during which the patient may have a very low or zero viral load. He may thus appear to be virus-free at a particular moment, even though he may already be infected.

Hospitals or screening centres "can only say that for this moment in time, the test shows no virus detectable in his bloodstream", said Mr Gan, who added that the virus can emerge the following day or hour.

He urged employers not to send their workers to hospitals for testing in order to certify that their workers are virus-free.

The best way to determine if one is free of the infection, he said, is for anyone who has returned from China or who has been exposed to others who have returned from China to monitor himself for 14 days.

Should he display symptoms, he should wear a mask and see a doctor, and tell the doctor his travel history.

WHEN WILL THE FIRST PATIENT HERE BE DISCHARGED?

Nominated MP Mohamed Irshad asked for an update on the health status of the 18 patients who are currently under observation.

Mr Gan said most of them are improving, and they hope to be able to see a patient being discharged soon. "Currently, there is no curative treatment. That means we are not able to definitively cure a person."

HOW WILL THE PATIENTS BE DEEMED WELL ENOUGH FOR DISCHARGE?

Dr Chia Shi-Lu (Tanjong Pagar GRC) asked about the criteria of discharge, given that people are wondering when the first of the coronavirus patients will be discharged from hospital.

Mr Gan said a patient will have to show a negative viral load in two tests done a day apart to be deemed virus-free before he is considered for discharge.

However, at the end of the day, despite all the tests that they do, doctors will have to assess the patient and be confident that he "is well, doesn't look sick, doesn't have symptoms", he said.

And the patient may be kept for a while longer in hospital "to make sure that there is no further deterioration before he is discharged".

WILL THERE BE SUPER-SPREADERS?

Dr Chia also asked if this virus has super-spreaders, who during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak here in 2003 "caused havoc in our healthcare system". A super-spreader is someone who infects more than 10 secondary contacts.

For the coronavirus, it is estimated that one infected person will pass it on to about 2.2 persons.

Mr Gan said the health authorities are on the alert for super-spreaders, but they have not received any report of such instances so far.

He said that sometimes, the infected person may appear to be quite well and thus be able to go to many places where he can spread a lot of potential contaminants in the environment.

WILL THE VIRUS KILL ME?

Nominated MP Anthea Ong asked how this virus causes death, which is the source of the fear now, with some thinking that they would "drop dead" once they get infected.

Mr Gan said the risk of death from this infection will be higher if one already has underlying medical conditions, as the body is weaker. The organs may already be impaired and "tend to fail progressively as the disease progresses".

Older people generally tend to have more under-lying conditions, but there have been exceptions, as some infected patients are in their 30s and 40s, he said.

IS THE CORONAVIRUS LESS DEADLY THAN SARS?

Workers' Party MP Low Thia Khiang asked about the coronavirus being less deadly than Sars.

Mr Gan said that the fatality rate, at this point, stands at around 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

It would thus seem to be less deadly than Sars, which had a fatality rate of around 10 per cent, though this is still the early stage of the development of the coronavirus.

