Computer tablets for kidney patients at new dialysis centre

A new dialysis centre in Sembawang offers kidney patients more than just a shorter trip to get their regular treatments.

Under a trial, they get to use computer tablets and take part in exercises during their four-hour dialysis sessions.

San Wang Wu Ti-KDF Dialysis Centre in Admiralty Link - sponsored by San Wang Wu Ti Religious Society - was opened by the Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF) yesterday.

It has 19 haemodiafiltration (HDF) machines, which can serve 114 patients at a time. HDF dialysis is gentler on the patient's body and reduces the side effects of treatment such as blood pressure fluctuations and muscle wasting.

During dialysis, patients will be given tablets packed with entertainment and educational resources such as health brochures, recipes and pre-recorded health webinars.

Specialists from fitness company RetroFit will lead them in exercises to strengthen their muscles and reduce their risk of falls.

If the trial is successful, KDF may extend it to its three centres in Bishan, Ghim Moh and Kreta Ayer.

Meanwhile, the foundation will work with the nearby Canberra Community Club to engage residents, holding free health talks and outreach programmes.

KDF chairman Lim Cheok Peng said there was a need to serve underprivileged kidney patients in northern Singapore.

KDF patients are among the bottom 10 per cent of income earners in the country, more than half of whom have a monthly per capita income of no more than $1,000.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary, who was guest of honour at the opening, called end-stage renal disease a "growing nationwide concern", with about six people here diagnosed with kidney failure every day, up from four in 2011.

Highlighting the importance of early intervention to prevent kidney failure, Dr Janil said one of the key focuses of the Healthier SG strategy - unveiled earlier this year - is to enable primary care doctors to play a greater role in the management of chronic conditions.

He added that community healthcare providers like KDF play an important role in Healthier SG too.

Housewife Zawiah Man, who has been a KDF patient for 10 years, will no longer have to take a 30-minute taxi ride to Bishan for her thrice-a-week dialysis.

Her daughter, Ms Azzurra Abba, 39, a patient care officer, said the new centre is just a 10-minute taxi ride from home in Yishun.

Ms Azzurra added: "(And) we can help my mother manage her condition better with more support materials (provided)."