Coming: New stocks of Sinovac vaccine

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said new stocks of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the next four to six weeks.

The current 200,000 doses of the Government's stock have already been allocated.

Announcing this yesterday, MOH said it has been helping private healthcare institutions here to order further supplies of the vaccine.

A total of 170,000 doses from the Government's existing stock have already been set aside for 31 approved private healthcare institutions here.

The remaining 30,000 doses have been reserved for Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have had allergic reactions to the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, and for other purposes, said MOH.

MOH said: "Individuals who are not contraindicated to mRNA vaccines are strongly encouraged to take mRNA vaccines where possible, given (their) higher efficacy rates."

Timothy Goh