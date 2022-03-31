Colorectal cancer screening: What is it, why you should go and common myths debunked

Five Singaporeans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer every day, making it the most common cancer here.
Studies have often linked the disease to genetic factors or environmental ones such as lifestyle, diet and age, says Dr Ganesh Ramalingam, Medical Director and Senior Consultant Surgeon at G&L Surgical Clinic. Obesity, a sedentary lifestyle and a low-fibre diet are among the common factors.
People of either sex can develop colorectal cancer. While it is more common after the age of 50, more and more young adults aged 35 to 50 are developing this cancer. It is also more common among the Chinese population.
No symptoms in the early stage
Colorectal cancer usually takes many years to develop. Such cancers start from non-cancerous polyps (small growths) in the colon, which people may not be aware of as they do not show any signs or symptoms. However, these polyps may grow and mutate over time, turning cancerous and leading to colorectal cancer.
At an early stage, the cancer is also hard to detect as it rarely shows any symptoms, while any symptoms that show up can be associated with other gastrointestinal illnesses.
“As a general rule, paying attention to your bowel and bowel habits can help you know if something is amiss. If you experience frequent abdominal pain, changes in stool colour or even bleeding in stools and sudden weight loss, these are possible signs to suggest you may have colorectal cancer,” says Dr Ganesh.
Unfortunately, most of these symptoms are associated with late-stage colorectal cancers. Hence, Dr Ganesh urges people to schedule regular colorectal cancer screening to catch the illness early.
One of the most preventable cancers
What most people may not know is that colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, and can be treated if it is detected early, says Dr Ganesh.
The cancer is usually picked up via a colonoscopy, which involves inserting a scope through the rectum, which progresses towards the other end of the large intestine (colon). The scope is a long and flexible instrument with a camera, which enables a doctor to identify abnormalities through the images it transmits.
Based on Ministry of Health guidelines, screening for colon cancer should begin at the age of 50 for people without risk factors, and from 40 years old for those with increased risk.
While a colonoscopy is not the only way to test for colorectal cancer in Singapore, it is considered the most effective one in identifying and diagnosing the disease, says Dr Ganesh.
During a colonoscopy, the doctor can also remove any polyps or abnormal growths seen inside the colon. If a tumour is detected, tissue samples will also be extracted during the procedure to confirm the diagnosis, says Dr Ganesh, who has performed more than 12,000 such scopes over a period of 25 years.
“Regular screening for colorectal cancer, done via a colonoscopy, can help to prevent cancer by removing polyps. Additionally, they help detect signs of cancer in the early stages, offering a better chance of recovery,” he says.
Surgery is generally the most effective way to deal with colorectal cancer, says Dr Ganesh. “If all tumours can be removed, the prognosis is good. In patients with rectal cancer, or where the tumour is very large or invading an adjacent organ, we may recommend initial chemotherapy or radiotherapy to shrink the tumour before proceeding with surgery,” he adds.
He is keen to encourage more people to get screened for colorectal cancer, given that it is the most common cancer here and also the most preventable.
“I’m positive that this simple screening will help save more lives. What’s left is for us to bring this important knowledge to more people in Singapore,” he says.
He reckons that most people tend to ignore this disease because they feel it will not affect them until they cross 50. But colorectal cancer is no longer a “middle-aged” disease and can occur in people who are younger.
“So long as you have a family history of colon polyps or colorectal cancer, it’s always prudent to consider regular screening early to ensure peace of mind,” adds Dr Ganesh.
Common myths about colonoscopy
Dr Ganesh debunks three common myths about colonoscopies which may have deterred people from going for screening.
Myth 1: I have no symptoms so I do not need to worry about colorectal cancer
Fact: Colon polyps do not present any symptoms until they worsen. Even if you do not have symptoms, you may still have polyps requiring removal before they turn cancerous.
Myth 2: A colonoscopy is painful and dangerous
Fact: While you may feel some pressure or cramping during the colonoscopy, you should not feel any pain as you will be under sedation during the procedure, which will take about 30 minutes. It is a safe procedure.
Myth 3: Colonoscopy in Singapore is very expensive
Fact: Singaporeans are eligible for subsidies under Screen for Life, a national screening programme. Colonoscopy fees are claimable up to $1,250 ($950 for the procedure + $300 for the surgical daybed).
Ask your doctor about colorectal cancer screening today.