Colorectal cancer screening: What is it, why you should go and common myths debunked

One of the most preventable cancers

What most people may not know is that colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, and can be treated if it is detected early, says Dr Ganesh.

The cancer is usually picked up via a colonoscopy, which involves inserting a scope through the rectum, which progresses towards the other end of the large intestine (colon). The scope is a long and flexible instrument with a camera, which enables a doctor to identify abnormalities through the images it transmits.

Based on Ministry of Health guidelines, screening for colon cancer should begin at the age of 50 for people without risk factors, and from 40 years old for those with increased risk.

While a colonoscopy is not the only way to test for colorectal cancer in Singapore, it is considered the most effective one in identifying and diagnosing the disease, says Dr Ganesh.

During a colonoscopy, the doctor can also remove any polyps or abnormal growths seen inside the colon. If a tumour is detected, tissue samples will also be extracted during the procedure to confirm the diagnosis, says Dr Ganesh, who has performed more than 12,000 such scopes over a period of 25 years.