Co-funding help for couples undergoing IVF to test for genetic disorders in embryos

From today, Singaporean couples who wish to conceive but are worried about passing on serious inheritable diseases to their child will get co-funding support of up to 75 per cent to test for known genetic disorders in embryos in the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that it will co-fund two types of pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), which are done on embryos created via IVF.

The first type of test, known as PGT-M, screens for common or rare disorders, such as the blood disorder beta thalassaemia and spinal muscular atrophy.

The second type, PGT-SR, checks for chromosomal structural abnormalities, which may manifest themselves in developmental delays or learning disabilities in conditions such as Down syndrome.

The tests cost about $11,000 to $31,000 each, with that for rare disorders costing the most as it involves more preparatory work. The funding also covers the embryo biopsy done by an assisted reproduction centre.

For instance, a Singaporean couple can get funding of up to $17,100 for the PGT process for common disorders and up to $31,420 for the process to test for rare disorders. These include the funding of embryo biopsies.

On average, 40 to 50 couples a year are expected to benefit from the scheme, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah at the National University Hospital (NUH) yesterday. She was on a visit to learn more about fertility treatment processes and to announce the details of the funding scheme.

"We have been looking at a whole raft of measures to support families... this is a specific part... Think of the couple who give birth to a child who has inherited diseases or defects. They go through a lot... The question is whether we can help to circumvent this," Ms Indranee said.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who was also at the event, said the funding scheme is part of the Government's larger effort to support couples who wish to conceive, and that it could also encourage those who want to try for a second child.

This funding scheme is for couples where at least one spouse is Singaporean. The wife must be below 40 years old to claim for up to six cycles of PGT.

Those who have gone for an assisted reproduction technology or intrauterine insemination cycle before 40 and wish to try again after 40 can receive the funding for up to two cycles of PGT.

Professor Wong Peng Cheang, emeritus consultant and head of the division of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at NUH's department of obstetrics and gynaecology, said PGT is for those with a known genetic abnormality that they want to avoid.

What happens is that most couples who have repeated miscarriages may see a doctor and do a chromosome analysis called karyotyping to see if it is the husband or the wife who has genetic abnormalities, he said. A genetic counsellor may then refer the couple for a PGT test.

"There are a lot of miscarriages that happen and there are no explanations. This is different (as) the wife or the husband has an identified abnormality. Then we'll know what to look for," said Prof Wong.

MOH introduced PGT as a regulated clinical service in May last year. For the new scheme, a couple comprising a Singaporean and a permanent resident will receive up to 55 per cent funding support while a couple with one foreign spouse will get up to 35 per cent.

Eligible couples can also tap their MediSave accounts to pay for PGT.

There are nine assisted reproduction centres, but only one laboratory - at NUH - can process the tests. The co-funding for embryo biopsy is available only for couples whose biopsies are done at the public centres, MOH said.