Clusters at places with vulnerable people still a concern despite vaccines

Covid-19 clusters at places with vulnerable people, such as healthcare institutions and nursing homes, remain a concern despite high vaccination rates this year, say experts.

Six out of seven large active clusters with new cases that the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday said it was closely monitoring involved such settings.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, said similar locations around the world have also become clusters.

"In these settings, it is difficult to implement many of the measures including masks and social distancing. There may be poor ventilation, and they may sleep and eat in larger groups. It is not surprising that the virus will thrive in settings where transmission is easiest," he said.

But Professor Josip Car, who is director of the Centre for Population Health Sciences at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, said there are usually factors outside of the cluster itself which lead to the virus spreading.

"If community transmission in the population is not strongly managed, we will continue to see such clusters appearing," he added.

For instance, staff at nursing homes may catch the virus outside their workplace and may then inadvertently infect the residents.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), proposed a third theory. He said: "I actually do not think that spread is more likely to occur in these places, but instead, the surveillance with frequent and aggressive testing is more systematically performed in these places, given the residents and patients are more vulnerable should they be infected."

Both he and Prof Fisher said the fact that the clusters formed in these locations is a cause for concern, because the people there are less able to fend off the infections, and are more likely to develop symptoms and severe disease when infected.

Prof Car said, however, that the fact that vulnerable groups are more susceptible to illnesses and severe outcomes should not be a cause for alarm as the health services are prepared to handle this.

Prof Teo and Prof Fisher noted those who are vaccinated against the disease have a much better chance of survival than last year, when everyone was unvaccinated.

But Prof Teo cautioned that despite this, some patients will still require medical attention to prevent their conditions from worsening.

He added that the situation in the clusters should be monitored carefully.

The experts said that a combination of vaccination, safe management measures and ensuring visitors test negative is important to help places with vulnerable populations protect themselves.

Prof Car also noted there is another issue - the mental health of vulnerable population groups.

Citing reports which found that lockdowns and isolation have an impact on the mental health of the elderly, he said: "Let's also not neglect the needs of people, especially the vulnerable ones, for social inclusion."

He added that Singapore can draw some takeaways from how it lives with dengue. "Dengue is taken seriously in Singapore, with laws to prevent its spread; Singaporeans take dengue measures in their stride. The disease may be different, but psychologically, we should not fear it and be balanced in meting out measures that would not cripple our mental health and way of living," he said.