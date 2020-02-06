Cleaning stepped up in areas frequented by public

Town councils have stepped up cleaning of public areas in a bid to prevent widespread transmission of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan.

Lift buttons are being cleaned twice a day with disinfectant, and so are other high traffic areas and touchpoints such as railings and letter boxes.

Playgrounds, fitness corners and benches are being cleaned once a day.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued an advisory on heightened sanitation and hygiene measures to all town councils on Jan 29.

Similar advisories have also been issued for other areas, including commercial premises, food establishments and hawker centres.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday that the current situation has warranted ramping up hygiene regimens, and urged the public not to be swayed by fear that they should avoid areas visited by infected persons.

"Once we know there is a case, NEA will supervise the owners of the premises to make sure the place is properly disinfected and it is safe for the public to go to," he said.

His comments came as the Government disclosed details on the first cases of local transmission here. So far, 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Singapore.

Mr Masagos was speaking to reporters at a Housing Board estate in Tampines West after he inspected workers cleaning lift buttons, railings and playground equipment with disinfectant. Previously, these areas were cleaned only with soap and water.

The estate's cleaners have been told to wear gloves and sanitise their hands after finishing their work.

Mr Masagos said: "Because of the current situation, it is perhaps more prudent, and also for public assurance, that we step up this cleaning. We think we have to keep this up until such time that the Ministry of Health gives us the all-clear... This is one of the ways to prevent community spread."

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng also visited the Chinatown Street Market yesterday to inspect measures being taken to keep the shops and streets there clean.

They advised business owners and front-line staff to step up the cleaning of areas with high human contact, such as counters where customers are served.

Mrs Teo said heightened precautions are needed to keep workplaces safe. "Employers can play a part by helping employees familiarise themselves with what they need to do if a customer looks unwell and is coughing or sneezing, such as giving him a friendly reminder to see a doctor," she said.

Workers should also be encouraged to seek prompt medical attention if they feel unwell.

Some business owners, such as Mrs Zhao Hongmin, who runs a souvenir shop, have told workers to mop the floor and clean countertops with disinfectant more frequently. "I have also reminded workers to wash their hands after attending to each customer and not to stand too close to customers when speaking to them," said Mrs Zhao, who owns Orchid Chopsticks.

Singapore has been implementing measures to limit the risk of imported cases and curb the spread of the pathogen within the community, imposing restrictions on travellers from mainland China and requiring those with a travel history to mainland China to be put on a leave of absence.

The increased hygiene precautions have given some residents such as retiree Simon Zhao, 72, greater peace of mind. The Tampines resident said: "For us older folk, our health is not so good, so we feel safer with this."

Mr Masagos also emphasised yesterday that the public need to play their part in the fight against the coronavirus.

"What it leaves us to do now is to step up our own hygiene habits. Let's be a First World people and keep this up not only for the purposes of the crisis, but also to make sure Singapore is the kind of place where everyone practises good hygiene habits," he said.