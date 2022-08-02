Children under 5 more vulnerable to Covid-19 and severe illness: Janil

Children under the age of five are more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection and more likely to have severe outcomes than older kids, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament yesterday.

Those under the age of five are the last group here that is not protected by vaccination, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) is preparing to start vaccination for them around the fourth quarter of this year, he said.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is currently reviewing data submitted by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna on their vaccines for those in this age group.

Children from five to 11 years old have been offered the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine since Dec 27 last year. Those aged 12 and above have been able to book their vaccination appointments since June 11 last year.

Dr Janil highlighted that the overall incidence of severe outcomes from Covid-19 infection remains lower among children compared with the elderly.

"Children needing medical attention should be seen by a general practitioner or polyclinic if unwell," said Dr Janil, who was responding to questions from several MPs on Covid-19 treatment and vaccination for children.

While he was saddened by the recent deaths of two young children from the coronavirus, and offered condolences to their families, data has shown the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants have not been observed to affect children more severely than past variants.

Severe infection continues to be rare in children, especially among those who are vaccinated.

For children aged five to 11, a third dose of an mRNA vaccine may be necessary at some point to keep their protection levels high.

MOH is preparing to roll out vaccination booster doses for this age group in about two months' time.

Dr Janil said that currently, children with acute respiratory infections are tested using antigen rapid tests or polymerase chain reaction tests. Those under three months old are admitted to hospital by default whereas older children under the Home Recovery Programme are reviewed by doctors via telemedicine, a service which is available round the clock.

"Our hospitals continue to prioritise care for children with urgent medical conditions and those who require further observation and treatment will be admitted," said Dr Janil.

Timothy Goh