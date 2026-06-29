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MOH said on June 29 it will revoke the licence of LC Nursing Home on Nov 23, after finding serious and systemic lapses in care and safety.

SINGAPORE – LC Nursing Home in Siglap is the second nursing home to be slapped with a closing down order by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in June, on the heels of Windsor Convalescent Home in Pasir Panjang.

MOH said it will revoke the licence of LC Nursing Home on Nov 23, after finding serious and systemic lapses in care and safety.

Windsor Convalescent Home will have its licence to provide nursing home services revoked on Oct 30, after a series of serious lapses in areas like resident safety and infection control practices .

Chia Yang Pong is listed as LC Nursing H ome’s founder and chief executive, on its website.

Chia was struck off the medical register in 2004 in a high-profile case, when eight doctors from his Grace Polyclinic chain were punished for indiscriminately prescribing addictive sleeping pills.

That year, Chia was brought to a disciplinary committee by the Singapore Medical Council. He faced 80 charges of professional misconduct which he pleaded guilty to.

He was subsequently fined $65,000 by the committee, and struck off the medical register , a decision he appealed against. He saw his fine reduced to $10,000.

Chia was then the sole licensee of Grace Polyclinic, a chain of seven medical clinics.

The authorities inspected all branches in November 2002, and found that benzodiazepines had been improperly prescribed to 80 patients, without a proper record of their symptoms and condition.

The council said that what Chia did “was essentially a systematic prescription of hypnotic drugs to the patients”.

It accused him of “freely dispensing the hypnotic drugs... without any regard to their medical conditions, health, interest or the harm that might come to them”.

It also took him to task for his “lack of control” regarding the way the locums at his seven clinics treated patients.

Ties between LC Nursing Home and other facilities

Checks on corporate intelligence platform Sayari show LC Nursing Home is closely tied to another company, Margaret Chio Nursing Home.

Both companies share the same address at Jalan Ulu Siglap, and are linked through five current and past directors.

LC Nursing Home was incorporated in 1994. Its current directors are Ng Lee Chow and Lydia Low Chia Sue-Ann. Ng holds 87.5 per cent of the shares, while Low holds the remaining 12.5 per cent.

Both women are minority shareholders of Margaret Chio Nursing Home, where Ng is also a director.

The other director and majority shareholder of Margaret Chio Nursing Home is Chia.

Chia, who married Ng in 1977, is a former director of LC Nursing Home. The couple are also former directors of Xentific Home Nurse Care, whose sole director is now Low.

Further checks by The Straits Times found that Low is a property agent with Huttons, and had listed the property at 2 Jalan Ulu Siglap for sale in May, with an asking price of $30 million.

Another property consultancy CBRE said in a June 16 release that a freehold site at 2 and 4 Jalan Ulu Siglap is being offered at a guide price of $28 million. Chia and Ng are joint owners of the site.

The LC Nursing Home website states that Chia has over 50 years of experience in the medical and eldercare industry.

It also states that he is the founder and CEO of Charis Medika Hospital in Batam, CYP Charity Nursing Home in Johor Bahru and Xentific Group (International), a company sited at the same address as LC Nursing Home.