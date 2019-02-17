Chas subsidy errors for 7,700 people corrected

About 7,700 people who applied for or renewed their Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards in September and October last year received inaccurate healthcare subsidies due to a technical glitch.

The computer system had miscalculated the means-test results of these individuals, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement yesterday.

The means-test system calculates the amount of healthcare subsidies that individuals are eligible for based on their income information.

The MOH said the means-test and subsidy tiers for affected individuals had been corrected by yesterday. Those affected are not required to take any action.

About 1,300 individuals received lower subsidies and will have the difference reimbursed to them.

Another 6,400 individuals received higher subsidies but will not have to return anything.

